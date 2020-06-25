Nautilus (NLS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nautilus (NLS) closed the most recent trading day at $8.56, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NLS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.13, up 60.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $67.85 million, up 15% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $343.60 million. These totals would mark changes of +98.53% and +11.09%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 85.71% higher within the past month. NLS currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Retail - Mail Order industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

