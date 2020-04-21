Nautilus (NLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nautilus (NLS) closed the most recent trading day at $4.72, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.97% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fitness products company had gained 258.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 23.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 22.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NLS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NLS to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $93.70 million, up 11.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $311.07 million. These totals would mark changes of +72.06% and +0.58%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 54.76% higher. NLS is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Retail - Mail Order industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.