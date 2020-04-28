Nautilus (NLS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Nautilus (NLS) closed at $5.99 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the fitness products company had gained 107.27% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 17.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NLS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NLS to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $93.70 million, up 11.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $318.64 million, which would represent changes of +82.35% and +3.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NLS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 72.62% higher. NLS is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Retail - Mail Order industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.