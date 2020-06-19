Nautilus (NLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nautilus (NLS) closed the most recent trading day at $8.15, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NLS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NLS is projected to report earnings of -$0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 60.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $67.85 million, up 15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $343.60 million. These totals would mark changes of +98.53% and +11.09%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 85.71% higher within the past month. NLS is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Retail - Mail Order industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

