Nautilus Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nautilus Inc. (NLS):

Earnings: -$18.2 million in Q4 vs. $30.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.58 in Q4 vs. $0.93 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.58 per share Revenue: $119.7 million in Q4 vs. $206.1 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $45-$55 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.