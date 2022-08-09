Nautilus Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nautilus Inc. (NLS):

Earnings: -$60.2 million in Q1 vs. $13.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.92 in Q1 vs. $0.43 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.71 per share Revenue: $54.8 million in Q1 vs. $184.6 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $380-$460 mln

