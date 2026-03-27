Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Price Target Increased by 60.00% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Nautilus Biotechnology (NasdaqCM:NAUT) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is an increase of 60.00% from the prior estimate of $2.55 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.94% from the latest reported closing price of $3.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nautilus Biotechnology. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 35.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAUT is 0.83%, an increase of 159.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 58,306K shares. The put/call ratio of NAUT is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 17,654K shares representing 13.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 12,594K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cercano Management holds 7,173K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Madrona Venture Group holds 6,021K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 2,208K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.