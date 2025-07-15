Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Webcast Conference Call

Nautilus Biotechnology will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 31, 2025, before the market opens. Following the announcement, the company's management will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss the results, recent business developments, and future outlook. The call will be accessible via a live webcast on the company's website. Nautilus, based in Seattle with research and development operations in San Carlos, California, is focused on developing technology for protein analysis to advance the field of proteomics and improve human health and medicine.

Potential Positives

Nautilus Biotechnology is set to report its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, indicating transparency and regular communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with stakeholders and discussing its business developments and outlook.

By highlighting its innovative single-molecule protein analysis platform, Nautilus reinforces its position as a pioneer in the rapidly evolving field of proteomics.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results suggests the company has not yet achieved profitability, indicating potential ongoing financial difficulties.

The inclusion of a conference call to discuss business developments may imply the need for transparency about challenges faced, potentially raising concerns among investors.

The company is described as being in a development stage, which could signal risks associated with product development and market acceptance.

FAQ

When will Nautilus Biotechnology announce its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Nautilus will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, before market open.

What time is the Nautilus conference call on July 31, 2025?

The conference call will begin at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the Nautilus webcast?

The live audio of the webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the Nautilus website at www.nautilus.bio.

What is Nautilus Biotechnology's mission?

Nautilus aims to transform proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and advancing human health and medicine.

Where is Nautilus Biotechnology headquartered?

Nautilus has its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California.

$NAUT Insider Trading Activity

$NAUT insiders have traded $NAUT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NAUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUJAL M PATEL (CEO, President, and Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 77,233 shares for an estimated $76,918 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANNA MOWRY (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $11,488

PARAG MALLICK (Chief Scientist) has made 2 purchases buying 13,500 shares for an estimated $9,885 and 0 sales.

$NAUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $NAUT stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SEATTLE, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2025 before market open on Thursday, July 31, 2025.





The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments, and outlook. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at:



www.nautilus.bio



.







About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.







With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit



www.nautilus.bio



.







Media Contact









press@nautilus.bio









Investor Contact









investorrelations@nautilus.bio





