Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NAUT) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$13.57 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$16.45 million, or -$0.13 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$13.57 Mln. vs. -$16.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.11 vs. -$0.13 last year.

