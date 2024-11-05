Nauticus Robotics Restructures Debt for NASDAQ Compliance

The latest announcement is out from Nauticus Robotics ( (KITT) ).

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has entered into agreements to convert $33 million of debt into equity through a preferred stock exchange, aiming to ease its balance sheet and address NASDAQ compliance issues. This strategic move involves exchanging existing debentures for a new class of convertible preferred stock. Nauticus, a leader in autonomous subsea robotics, focuses on developing technology for ocean industries, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

