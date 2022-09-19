Nauticus Robotics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KITT) Profit Outlook

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The US$258m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$15m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$19m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Nauticus Robotics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Nauticus Robotics, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$21m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 119%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NasdaqCM:KITT Earnings Per Share Growth September 19th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Nauticus Robotics given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Nauticus Robotics currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

