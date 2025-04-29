$NAUT Earnings Results: $NAUT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NAUT ($NAUT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, beating estimates of -$0.15 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
$NAUT Insider Trading Activity
$NAUT insiders have traded $NAUT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NAUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUJAL M PATEL (CEO, President, and Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 77,233 shares for an estimated $76,918 and 0 sales.
$NAUT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $NAUT stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 496,506 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $834,130
- BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC removed 241,000 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $404,880
- CLARIUS GROUP, LLC added 230,054 shares (+36.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,076
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 187,550 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $315,084
- CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP removed 144,187 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $242,234
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 140,881 shares (+177.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,680
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 110,334 shares (+309.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,361
