$NAUT Earnings Results: $NAUT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NAUT ($NAUT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, beating estimates of -$0.15 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

$NAUT Insider Trading Activity

$NAUT insiders have traded $NAUT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NAUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUJAL M PATEL (CEO, President, and Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 77,233 shares for an estimated $76,918 and 0 sales.

$NAUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $NAUT stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

