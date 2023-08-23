NatWest weighs clawing back bonus from former CEO Rose

Adds details on Rose's pay pending the conclusion of probe, spokesperson comment from paragraph 3

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - NatWest is deciding whether to claw back bonuses from former CEO Alison Rose after she resigned in July, the British bank said on Wednesday, as it investigates the closing of former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage's bank account, which led to her exit.

Rose stepped down on July 25 after admitting to a "serious error of judgment" in discussing Farage's relationship with NatWest-owned Coutts with a BBC journalist.

Natwest said Rose would continue to earn a fixed salary and fixed share awards totalling 2.4 million pounds ($3.03 million), and pension contributions worth 10%, in line with her 12-month notice period and pending the outcome of the inquiry.

"Like other employees where an investigation outcome is pending, Alison is currently receiving her fixed pay," a NatWest spokesperson said.

"This in line with her contractual notice period and remains under continual review, as the independent investigation continues."

Farage had complained his accounts at the bank had been closed because of his political views, and a dossier emerged showing a bank committee had said his views did not align with the lender's own.

Britain's biggest business bank has faced severe criticism from some lawmakers over its handling of the matter, with the bank's chairman on July 28 saying that political pressure had played a part in rendering Rose's position untenable.

"No decisions have been made in respect of Ms Rose's share awards or any other remuneration matters," NatWest said in a statement, as it investigates the circumstances of her exit from the bank.

The lender will pay new CEO Paul Thwaite 1.05 million pounds ($1.39 million) in fixed salary, just below the 1.16 million it paid Rose, in addition to a fixed share allowance of about 1.1 million pounds, NatWest said.

($1 = 0.7912 pounds)

