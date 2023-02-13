NWG

NatWest to buy fintech Cushon for 144 million pounds

February 13, 2023 — 09:49 am EST

Written by Lawrence White for Reuters

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - NatWest will buy an 85% stake in workplace savings and pension technology provider Cushon for 144 million pounds ($174.3 million), the British bank said on Monday.

Cushon's primary products are workplace savings accounts and pensions, NatWest said, allowing the bank to offer a new range of financial products to commercial customers and to their staff.

The deal will close later this year and is subject to regulatory approval.

