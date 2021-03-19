Natwest to buy back $1.5 billion of shares from UK government

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Natwest NWG.L said on Friday it had agreed to buy back 1.1 billion pounds ($1.53 billion) of shares from the British government.

The off-market deal for 590.7 million shares will settle on March 23, the bank said in a statement.

NatWest - formerly Royal Bank of Scotland - remains 62% taxpayer-owned as a legacy of its state bailout in the 2007-09 financial crisis. The government has managed just two sales of state-owned stock to date, with the last one in 2018.

($1 = 0.7184 pounds)

(Reporting by Tom Wilson Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((T.Wilson@thomsonreuters.com; (44) 20 7513 5676; Reuters Messaging: t.wilson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.