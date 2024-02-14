News & Insights

NatWest to appoint Paul Thwaite as permanent CEO - Sky News

Credit: REUTERS/ISABEL INFANTES

February 14, 2024 — 12:46 pm EST

Written by Akanksha Khushi and Iain Withers for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - British taxpayer-backed bank NatWest NWG.L is preparing to appoint Paul Thwaite, its interim chief executive, as the permanent successor to former CEO Alison Rose, a Sky News reporter said in a post on social media platform X.

NatWest has been searching for a new CEO after Rose was forced to leave last year following a row between the bank and former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage over a decision to close his bank accounts at Coutts, which led to a political backlash.

Thwaite - NatWest's former head of commercial and institutional banking - was initially appointed last July as interim CEO for a period of 12 months.

A NatWest spokesperson said: "We do not comment on speculation."

