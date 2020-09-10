NWG

NatWest taps 5 billion pounds in Bank of England COVID funds

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

State-backed lender NatWest Group tapped 5 billion pounds ($6.47 billion) from a Bank of England fund set up to help struggling small businesses in the pandemic, BoE data on Thursday showed.

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - State-backed lender NatWest Group NWG.L tapped 5 billion pounds ($6.47 billion) from a Bank of England fund set up to help struggling small businesses in the pandemic, BoE data on Thursday showed.

NatWest has been the biggest user of the so-called 'TFSME' scheme so far, which has extended 14.3 billion pounds of cheap funding to lenders near the rock bottom BoE interest rate of 0.1%.

Nationwide Building Society drew down the second largest amount, at 3.2 billion pounds, followed by Santander's UK unit at 2.5 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7732 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Huw Jones)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWG SAN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More