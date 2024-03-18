NatWest seeks approval to buy more taxpayer-owned stock to speed up privatisation

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - NatWest NWG.L said on Monday it would seek shareholder approval to buy back up to 15% of its stock owned by the UK government, as part of efforts to speed up privatisation of the lender bailed out at the height of the 2007-9 global financial crisis.

In a circular published ahead of the bank's annual investor meeting in April, NatWest has asked its investors to back a resolution that would enable it to acquire up to 15% of state-owned stock in a 12-month period, up from a previous ceiling of 5% a year.

NatWest - formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland - remains around a third owned by taxpayers, as the government steadily sells down its holding, including through a planned sale of stock to the public as early as this June.

(Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

