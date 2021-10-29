NatWest, rate hike worries knock FTSE 100 lower

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 29 (Reuters) - UK shares tracked global markets lower on Friday, with anxiety over potential interest rate hikes and a slide in state-backed bank NatWest dragging down the blue-chip FTSE 100.

NatWest NWG.L fell 3.7% despite a tripling of quarterly profit, as its margin contracted in a sign of potentially tougher times ahead.

"It was well overdue for a pullback and today's numbers have given investors the perfect reason. Profits were still lower than Q2 and net interest margin hasn't improved," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

"While they've had a good run, it was time to take some money off the table."

Banks .FTNMX301010 have been the top gainers in October, adding 9.3% so far this month and on course to record their best month since February 2020, amid a broad economic recovery and heightened expectations about an interest rate hike.

Investors are expecting the Bank of England to raise its record-low interest rates as early as next week for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE was down 0.3% at 0906 GMT, with Diageo DGE.L and miners BHP Group BHPB.L and Rio Tinto RIO.L among the other worst performers.

With inflation worries and supply-chain constraints weighing on markets, the FTSE 100 has added just 2% this month, underperforming a 4% recovery among its European peers .STOXX.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index .FTMC fell 0.6%, with Games Workshop Group PLC GAW.L declining 6.5% after brokerage Jefferies cut its price target for the toymaker.

