NatWest profit jumps by a third on revenue boost from rate rises

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - NatWest NWG.L reported a 33% jump in annual profit for 2022 on Friday, as the boost from successive Bank of England rate rises outweighed provisions for troubled loans amid Britain's cost of living crisis.

NatWest reported pretax profit of 5.1 billion pounds ($6.1 billion) for the year, up from 3.8 billion pounds the previous year and in line with analyst forecasts.

The state-backed lender announced a 10 pence per share final dividend and an 800 million pound share buyback.

The bank set aside 337 million pounds over the year to cover potentially soured loans, but this was lower than the more than 400 million pound figure analysts expected.

"Despite not yet seeing significant signs of financial distress among our customers, we are acutely aware that many people and businesses are struggling right now and that many more are worried about what the future holds," NatWest CEO Alison Rose said.

While higher rates hurt borrowers, lenders benefit from the widening gap between what they charge borrowers and pay savers.

NatWest's revenue leapt more than a quarter over the year to 13.2 billion pounds, boosted by growth in its mortgage book.

($1 = 0.8372 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Lawrence White and Sinead Cruise)

