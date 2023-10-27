News & Insights

NWG

NatWest meets quarterly profit forecast amid Farage 'debanking' row

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

October 27, 2023 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by Iain Withers for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - NatWest NWG.L reported third-quarter profit in line with forecasts on Friday, pinched by tighter competition for savers' cash, as the lender deals with the reputational fallout from a damaging 'debanking' row with former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage.

The taxpayer-backed bank reported pre-tax profit of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) for the July-September period, up from 1.1 billion pounds the prior year and broadly in line with the 1.4 billion pounds average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

($1 = 0.8241 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Lawrence White)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.