NatWest meets quarterly profit forecast amid Farage 'debanking' row

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - NatWest NWG.L reported third-quarter profit in line with forecasts on Friday, pinched by tighter competition for savers' cash, as the lender deals with the reputational fallout from a damaging 'debanking' row with former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage.

The taxpayer-backed bank reported pre-tax profit of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) for the July-September period, up from 1.1 billion pounds the prior year and broadly in line with the 1.4 billion pounds average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

($1 = 0.8241 pounds)

