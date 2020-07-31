Markets

NatWest Markets Posts Loss In H1 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NatWest Markets Group (RBS, RBS.L) slipped to loss in the first half of fiscal 2020, due to the uncertain and rapidly changing environment brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

NWM Group reported a loss of £129 million for H1 2020 compared with a profit of £205 million in H1 2019. Income was up £303 million to £809 million, due to strong levels of customer activity which more than offset the impact of traded credit write-downs following the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, operating expenses increased £403 million to £814 million in H1 2020, reflecting higher litigation and conduct costs, strategic costs and the non-recurrence of certain one-off cost recoveries in H1 2019.

Net interest income was a negative £39 million compared to £107 million loss incurred a year ago. Non-interest income rose to £848 million from £613 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular