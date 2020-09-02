US Markets
C

Natwest Markets, Banco Santander sell Saudi British Bank shares -term sheet

Contributor
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Natwest Markets and Banco Santander are selling around 25 million shares in Saudi British Bank (SABB), or about 1.25% of the company, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Adds detail

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Natwest Markets and Banco Santander are selling around 25 million shares in Saudi British Bank (SABB) 1060.SE, or about 1.25% of the company, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

SABB last traded at 26.85 riyals on Wednesday, valuing the shares at 670 million Saudi riyals ($178.64 million).

The shares may be sold to institutional investors inside and outside the Saudi Arabia, including to institutional investors outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under

the U.S. Securities Act, the term sheet said.

Citigroup C.N and Goldman Sachs GS.N are joint book-runners and joint brokers for the deal, the term sheet said, which did not indicate the selling price.

HSBC HSBA.L owns a 29.2% stake in SABB, according to Refinitiv data.

Under the terms of the deal, Natwest Markets and Banco Santander have agreed not to dispose of any remaining shares they own in SABB for at least 90 days, the sheet said.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by David Evans)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C GS SAN

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular