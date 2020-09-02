Natwest Markets, Banco Santander sell Saudi British Bank shares -term sheet

World Markets
Natwest Markets and Banco Santander are selling around 25 million shares in Saudi British Bank (SABB), or about 1.25% of the company, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Citigroup C.N and Goldman Sachs GS.N are handling the share sale, the term sheet said.

HSBC HSBA.L owns a nearly 30% stake in SABB, according to Refinitiv data.

