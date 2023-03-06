NWG

NatWest launches 500-mln euro social bond for women-led firms

Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

March 06, 2023 — 07:18 am EST

Written by Chiara Elisei for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - NatWest Group plc NWG.L plans to sell a 500-million euro ($531.80 million) women-led social bond, according to a lead memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Proceeds from the bond will be used to finance, or refinance, lending to women–led businesses subject to eligibility criteria and management's assessment, according to the memo.

ING, Natixis, NatWest Markets and UniCredit are leading the bond sale, the memo showed.

($1 = 0.9402 euros)

