News & Insights

Markets
IBM

NatWest, IBM Collaborate On Generative AI Initiative

November 06, 2023 — 01:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NatWest and IBM have collaborated to enhance the bank's virtual assistant, Cora, which will utilize generative AI to offer customers access to a broader range of information through conversational interactions, IBM said in a statement.

The collaboration is part of NatWest's broader generative AI approach, which leverages IBM's enterprise AI platform, watsonx.

By leveraging IBM's watsonx, teams are co-creating a digital concierge (Cora+) that evolves the chatbot's capability into a more interactive and conversational experience, where this benefits customers.

IBM noted that Cora+ will be able to access information from multiple secure sources that were previously inaccessible through chat alone, such as products, services, information about the bank and career opportunities. Customers can ask questions and receive responses in a more natural, conversational style and are provided with links to requested information, which they can either view immediately or bookmark for later. Customers will continue to have the option to speak on the phone with branch representatives during business hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IBM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.