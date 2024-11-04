NatWest Group upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette analyst Edward Firth upgraded NatWest Group (NWG) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of 440 GBp, up from 350 GBp.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NWG:
- NatWest Group price target raised to 390 GBp from 365 GBp at RBC Capital
- NatWest Group price target raised to 430 GBp from 420 GBp at JPMorgan
- NatWest Group expects FY24 return on tangible equity above 15%
- NatWest Group expects 2026 return on tangible equity greater than 13%
- NatWest Group continues to target CET1 ratio in the range of 13%-14%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.