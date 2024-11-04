NatWest Group upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette analyst Edward Firth upgraded NatWest Group (NWG) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of 440 GBp, up from 350 GBp.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NWG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.