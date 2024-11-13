NatWest Group Updates on Share Buyback and Voting Rights

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group has announced the cancellation of 262.6 million ordinary shares following an off-market purchase from His Majesty’s Treasury. This move, part of a buyback contract renewed at their 2024 AGM, impacts the total voting rights and share capital of the company. Shareholders should note the new figure of over 32 billion total voting rights for compliance with disclosure rules.

