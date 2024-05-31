News & Insights

NatWest Group Undertakes Strategic Share Buyback

May 31, 2024 — 01:29 pm EDT

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group plc has actively executed a share buyback, purchasing a significant number of its own ordinary shares from UBS AG, London Branch, with the intent to cancel the majority and retain some in treasury. Following these transactions, the company’s treasury shares have increased, with a corresponding decrease in the number of shares in issue. This move is part of NatWest Group’s ongoing effort to manage its share capital effectively.

