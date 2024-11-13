News & Insights

NatWest Group: UK Treasury Reduces Stake to 11.34%

November 13, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group has announced that the UK Government, through His Majesty’s Treasury, has reduced its stake in the bank to 11.34% following the disposal of over 318 million shares. This move is part of the ongoing trading plan to decrease the government’s holding in the bank. Investors may find this change significant as it reflects the government’s continued efforts to divest its stake in NatWest.

