NatWest Group: UK Treasury Reduces Stake to 10.99%

NatWest Group has disclosed that the UK Treasury, through its nominee, has reduced its stake to 10.99% after disposing of nearly 28 million ordinary shares. This move is part of a trading plan first announced in July 2021 and extended in April 2023. Investors should note the change in voting rights, as it may influence future company decisions.

