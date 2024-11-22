News & Insights

NatWest Group: UK Treasury Reduces Stake to 10.99%

November 22, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group has disclosed that the UK Treasury, through its nominee, has reduced its stake to 10.99% after disposing of nearly 28 million ordinary shares. This move is part of a trading plan first announced in July 2021 and extended in April 2023. Investors should note the change in voting rights, as it may influence future company decisions.

