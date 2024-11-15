News & Insights

Stocks

NatWest Group Strengthens Capital with USD 750M Note Offering

November 15, 2024 — 04:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group has priced a USD 750 million offering of 7.3% Reset Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Additional Tier 1 Notes to bolster its capital base. This move is poised to enhance the financial stability of NatWest and its subsidiaries, with the offering expected to close on November 19, 2024. Investors are encouraged to review the filed prospectus for detailed information.

For further insights into GB:NWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.