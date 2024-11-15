NatWest Group Strengthens Capital with USD 750M Note Offering

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.
NatWest Group has priced a USD 750 million offering of 7.3% Reset Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Additional Tier 1 Notes to bolster its capital base. This move is poised to enhance the financial stability of NatWest and its subsidiaries, with the offering expected to close on November 19, 2024. Investors are encouraged to review the filed prospectus for detailed information.
