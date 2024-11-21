NatWest Group Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Holdings

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.
NatWest Group has been notified of a change in major holdings, with The Capital Group Companies now holding 5.01% of voting rights. This shift reflects an acquisition or disposal of shares, highlighting the dynamic nature of stock investments and the influence of major financial players in the market.
