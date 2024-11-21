NatWest Group Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Holdings

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NatWest Group has been notified of a change in major holdings, with The Capital Group Companies now holding 5.01% of voting rights. This shift reflects an acquisition or disposal of shares, highlighting the dynamic nature of stock investments and the influence of major financial players in the market.

For further insights into GB:NWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.