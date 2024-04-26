News & Insights

NatWest Group Q1 Profit, Net Interest Income Drop; Retains Outlook

(RTTNews) - NatWest Group plc (NWG.L), a banking and financial services company, Friday reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to ordinary shareholders declined to 918 million pounds from last year's 1.28 billion pounds.

Total basic earnings per share were 10.5 pence, down from 13.2 pence a year ago.

Total income decreased 10.3 percent to 3.475 billion pounds from last year's 3.88 billion pounds.

Total income excluding notable items were 3.414 billion pounds, lower than last year's 3.442 bilion pounds.

Net interest income dropped to 2.65 billion pounds from prior year's 2.90 billion pounds. Non-interest income also was lower than the prior year.

Net interest margin of 2.05% dropped from prior year's 2.25%.

Looking ahead, the company said it retains the outlook guidance provided in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts.

