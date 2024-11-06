NatWest Group price target raised to 535 GBp from 400 GBp at Citi

Citi analyst Andrew Coombs raised the firm’s price target on NatWest Group (NWG) to 535 GBp from 400 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
