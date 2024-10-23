NatWest Group price target raised to 460 GBp from 350 GBp at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on NatWest Group (NWG) to 460 GBp from 350 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NWG:
- Natwest Group Plc (NWG) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- NatWest Group upgraded to Buy from Underperform at Jefferies
- NatWest Group initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
- NatWest Group Executives Buy Company Shares
- NatWest Group Reports Steady Share Plan Balances
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.