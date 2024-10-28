NatWest Group price target raised to 430 GBp from 420 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Raul Sinha raised the firm’s price target on NatWest Group (NWG) to 430 GBp from 420 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
- NatWest Group expects FY24 return on tangible equity above 15%
- NatWest Group expects 2026 return on tangible equity greater than 13%
- NatWest Group continues to target CET1 ratio in the range of 13%-14%
- NatWest Group reports Q3 EPS 14.1p vs 9.8p last year
- NatWest Group price target raised to 460 GBp from 350 GBp at Deutsche Bank
