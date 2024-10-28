NatWest Group price target raised to 430 GBp from 420 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Raul Sinha raised the firm’s price target on NatWest Group (NWG) to 430 GBp from 420 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

