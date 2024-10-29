NatWest Group price target raised to 390 GBp from 365 GBp at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on NatWest Group (NWG) to 390 GBp from 365 GBp and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NWG:
- NatWest Group price target raised to 430 GBp from 420 GBp at JPMorgan
- NatWest Group expects FY24 return on tangible equity above 15%
- NatWest Group expects 2026 return on tangible equity greater than 13%
- NatWest Group continues to target CET1 ratio in the range of 13%-14%
- NatWest Group reports Q3 EPS 14.1p vs 9.8p last year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.