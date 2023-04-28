News & Insights

NatWest Group Plc Q1 Profit Rises

April 28, 2023

(RTTNews) - NatWest Group plc (NWG, NWG.L) reported that its first quarter operating profit before tax increased to 1.8 billion pounds from 1.2 billion pounds, last year. Earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations was 12.8 pence compared to 7.4 pence.

Net interest income increased to 2.90 billion pounds from 2.03 billion pounds, last year. Non-interest income was 974 million pounds compared to 981 million pounds.

The Group retained the outlook guidance provided in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts.

