NatWest Group plc (NWG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

NatWest Group plc (NWG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.082 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NWG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.27, the dividend yield is 6.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWG was $5.27, representing a -2.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.42 and a 125.21% increase over the 52 week low of $2.34.

NWG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). NWG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.15. Zacks Investment Research reports NWG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 46.15%, compared to an industry average of 12%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NWG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NWG as a top-10 holding:

Golden Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade C (GSIG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GSIG with an decrease of -0.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NWG at 1.16%.

