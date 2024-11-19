NatWest Group to Issue Convertible Capital Notes

NatWest Group (NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group is planning to issue contingent convertible securities, known as Contingent Capital Notes, which will be sold to underwriters or their clients. These notes can be converted into NatWest’s ordinary shares under specific conditions. This move is part of NatWest’s strategy to strengthen its capital base and align with regulatory requirements.

