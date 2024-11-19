News & Insights

Stocks

NatWest Group to Issue Convertible Capital Notes

November 19, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NatWest Group (NWG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NatWest Group is planning to issue contingent convertible securities, known as Contingent Capital Notes, which will be sold to underwriters or their clients. These notes can be converted into NatWest’s ordinary shares under specific conditions. This move is part of NatWest’s strategy to strengthen its capital base and align with regulatory requirements.

For further insights into NWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.