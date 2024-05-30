NatWest Group Executes Share Buyback Strategy

News & Insights

May 30, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group plc has announced the purchase of its own shares for cancellation, with transactions conducted on various trading venues including the London Stock Exchange (LSE), CHIX, and BATE. A total of 104,192 ordinary shares were bought at prices ranging from 308.60 to 312.00 GBp per share. Following these purchases, NatWest Group will hold over 131 million shares in treasury, reducing the number of shares in issue and potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

