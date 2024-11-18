NatWest Group CEO Sells Shares Amid Regulatory Disclosure

NatWest Group (NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group has announced that Robert Begbie, CEO of NatWest Commercial & Institutional, sold 24,000 ordinary shares at a price of £3.9330 each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction is part of the company’s regulatory disclosures under the Market Abuse Regulation, offering insights into the trading activities of key managerial personnel.

