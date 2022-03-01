NatWest Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NWG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NatWest Group PLC (Symbol: NWG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.02, changing hands as low as $5.88 per share. NatWest Group PLC shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.07 per share, with $6.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.88.

