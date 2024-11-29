NatWest Group Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group has disclosed its total voting rights and capital structure, with over 8 billion ordinary shares issued, translating to approximately 32.17 billion voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders who need to assess their investment stance in line with regulatory guidelines.

