NatWest Group AGM Highlights Strong Performance And Path To Private Ownership

April 23, 2025 — 10:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - At its 2025 AGM, NatWest Group plc (NWG) celebrated a stellar 2024, with its share price climbing over 80 percent and 4 billion GBP returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

These actions have cut the government's stake to under 3 percent, putting NatWest on the brink of full private ownership for the first time since 2008.

Chair Rick Haythornthwaite praised the bank's clear customer-focused strategy, digital transformation, and new board appointments of Geeta Gopalan and Gill Whitehead, while thanking departing directors for their service.

CEO Paul Thwaite noted disciplined growth in lending and deposits, a 20 percent rise in assets under management, and digital milestones with 80 percent of customers banking entirely online, a 20 percent reduction in mortgage offer times, and 18 million interactions handled by AI chatbot Cora.

NatWest's 2025 priorities remain disciplined growth, simplification through technology and AI, and active balance sheet management to support customers and drive UK economic growth.

