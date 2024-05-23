News & Insights

NatWest Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 23, 2024 — 12:30 pm EDT

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group plc has announced the purchase of 2,546,121 ordinary shares through transactions on the London Stock Exchange and other venues, with the intention to cancel the bought shares. This action is part of an ongoing share buyback program initiated by instructions issued to UBS on 16 February 2024. Following the settlement, NatWest Group will hold over 131 million shares in treasury and will have more than 8.7 billion shares in issue.

