NatWest Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 22, 2024 — 12:28 pm EDT

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group plc has announced the purchase of 920,000 of its own ordinary shares from UBS AG, London Branch, at prices ranging from 313.10 GBp to 318.00 GBp under its existing share buyback program. Following these transactions, the company intends to cancel the repurchased shares, resulting in 8,724,927,459 Ordinary Shares remaining in issue (excluding treasury shares). These actions are part of NatWest Group’s strategy to manage capital efficiently and deliver value to shareholders.

