News & Insights

Markets

NatWest Group : Richard Haythornthwaite To Succeed Howard Davies As Chair

September 06, 2023 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) said that Richard Haythornthwaite will succeed Howard Davies as Chair.

Rick will join the Board of NatWest Group as an independent non-executive director on 8 January 2024 and following a handover period will take over as Chair on 15 April 2024, when Howard Davies will stand down from the Board.

Rick is Chair of Ocado Group plc and a non-executive director of Globant S.A. He also has a number of private company directorships which include chairing the AA, QiO Technologies Ltd and Railsr, alongside a role as an advisory partner at investment bank Moelis & Co.

Prior to taking up his appointment as Chair of Natwest Group, Rick will be stepping down as a director of Globant S.A. and from his private company directorships apart from the AA where he will transition to become a Non-Executive Director.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.