NatWest downgrades profit outlook amid Farage 'debanking' row

Adds detail

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - NatWest NWG.L downgraded its profit outlook on Friday, pinched by tighter competition for savers' cash, as the lender deals with the reputational fallout from a damaging 'debanking' row with former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

The taxpayer-backed bank reported pre-tax profit of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) for the July-September quarter, up from 1.1 billion a year earlier and broadly in line with the 1.4 billion pounds forecast by analysts in a poll compiled by the bank.

NatWest was thrown into crisis after a decision by its private bank Coutts to cut Farage as a client earlier this year led to a political backlash and ultimately cost former CEO Alison Rose her job.

The bank on Friday separately published the initial findings of a review by law firm Travers Smith into a decision by Coutts to cut Farage as a customer. It said the review found shortcomings but decided the move was lawful.

The turmoil comes at a tricky time, as the wider banking industry grapples with a tough economic outlook, a higher risk of loan defaults in a cost of living crisis, and margin pressure from fiercer competition for savings and mortgage products.

NatWest's net interest margin (NIM) - a key measure of lending profitability - came in at 2.94%, down 0.19 percentage points as customers shifted savings from non-interest bearing savings accounts to those that paid out more.

As a result the lender downgraded its margin forecast for the full year, "greater than 3%" from a previous view of around 3.15%.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Lawrence White and Jason Neely)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.